Chelsea Clinton Lands New Gig As Expedia Board Member

Chelsea Clinton is joining the board of directors of the travel website Expedia.

Expedia filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week to add Clinton to their board, creating a new seat for her. “On March 16, 2017, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Expedia, Inc. (the “Company”) expanded the size of the Board from thirteen to fourteen members and elected Chelsea Clinton to fill the newly-created directorship,” the filing said.

Expedia emphasized Chelsea’s work history. “Ms. Clinton currently serves as Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation where her work emphasizes improving global and domestic health, creating service opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders,” the filing read. “She has previously worked as an associate at McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm, as an associate at Avenue Capital Group, an investment firm, and as an Assistant Vice Provost at New York University, where she focused on interfaith initiatives and the university’s Global Expansion Program. Ms. Clinton also serves on the boards of IAC/InterActiveCorp, the Clinton Foundation’s affiliated Clinton Health Access Initiative, the School of American Ballet, the Africa Center, the Weill Cornell Medical College and is Co-Chair of the Advisory Board of the Of Many Institute at New York University.”

As for pay, Clinton “will be compensated in accordance with the Company’s standard compensation policies and practices for the Board.”

Travel industry website Skift reports Clinton’s pay will be a $45,000 salary and $250,000 in stock.

Barry Diller, the chairman of Expedia, was a major donor and fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run and other Democratic Party candidates.

Diller has a close relationship with the Clinton family.

