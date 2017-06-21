True Pundit

Chelsea Clinton Furious That Bannon Is ‘Fat Shaming’ Sean Spicer

Chelsea Clinton told a bold stand against “fat shaming” Tuesday morning after White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joked that press briefings are being held off camera because White House press secretary Sean Spicer “got fatter.”

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The former first daughter claimed that the White House is “using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.” She also made sure to point out the current year.

When informed that Bannon’s comment was a joke, Clinton doubled down.

“Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it,” she wrote, before again pointing out that the current year is 2017.

  • negutron

    This sean spicer got fat narrative is such a bs story it’s like they aren’t even trying. It’s a total timelooper meant to give a plausible reason why he doesn’t want to deal with the cnn timeout fallout

  • Michael Valentine

    America has delivered 100 bombs while this occupies the news. Never mind.