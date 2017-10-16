Chelsea and Bill Clinton Duck Questions About Weinstein Donations

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton reportedly fled to her car Saturday to avoid answering a Daily Mail reporter’s question regarding whether or not the Clinton Foundation would return the tens of thousands of dollars disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein donated over years.

More than a dozen women have accused Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting or raping them in bombshell reports published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and elsewhere. The allegations rocked Hollywood as celebrities and politicians came out in droves to denounce the co-founder of The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films. But while many other Democratic politicians and figures announced their intentions to donate Weinstein’s contributions to charities, the Clintons avoided addressing whether they would part with the generous donations Weinstein allocated to their foundation, which total between $100,000 and $250,000.

“Chelsea, will the foundation give back the donations from Harvey Weinstein?” a Daily Mail reporter asked after spotting her exiting the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) University’s annual student conference at Northeastern University Saturday. “Do you plan to return the $100,000?” – READ MORE