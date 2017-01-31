Chart: Can Uranium Be Great Again?

Uranium’s spot price had a rough ride throughout the course of 2016, but for many investors there is suddenly a new aura of optimism around the troubled metal.

It all starts with Donald Trump’s “America First” strategy, which is being perceived by many as a potential boon to the uranium sector. Official details are slim, but industry executives are currently speculating that the Trump administration will be better for nuclear power than the previous government.

If that's true, then it would mean far less regulatory hurdles for nuclear power, and likely even funding to bring more power plants online in the United States.