Champs-Elysees Evacuated After Car Filled With Explosives Rams Police Van

French police evacuated the Champs-Elysees in central Paris Monday after an armed man crashed a car packed with explosives into a police van.

The driver was knocked unconscious by the crash and later died from his injuries. No civilians or law enforcement were hurt. Police closed the street but said the situation was under control. Interior Minister Gérard Collomb called it an “attack aimed at our security forces” in a tweet from the scene.

A police officer was killed on the Champs-Elysees in late April after a man opened fire. The country has been in a state of emergency since November 2015 after a string of terror attacks.

President Emmanuel Macron plans to end the state of emergency by making most of the powers permanently available for law enforcement.

