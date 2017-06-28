Chaffetz Whines That ‘Dozens and Dozens’ of Lawmakers Sleep in DC Offices, Should Receive $2,500 Housing Stipend

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah) thinks members of Congress should receive a $2,500 per month housing allowance, arguing that a stipend would help lawmakers who cannot afford two residences.

Chaffetz made the comment to the Hill in an interview days before he is set to resign from Congress. The Utah Republican previously announced that his final day in office will be June 30.

Chaffetz said that a stipend would support lawmakers who are not independently wealthy to serve in Congress. He noted that he and “dozens upon dozens of members” currently sleep in their Capitol Hill offices when they are in Washington, D.C.

