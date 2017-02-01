Chaffetz: Trump Told Me ‘Go After Everything You Want To Go After’ (Video)

Congressman Jason Chaffetz said during Tuesday’s House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that President Trump instructed him and the committee to pursue every government investigation they deem appropriate.

The Oversight chairman stated the conversation took place after the 2017 GOP retreat in Philadelphia, his second-time ever speaking with President Trump in person.

“He came up to me and said, ‘you do a great job. You do a great job,’ which of course I agreed with,” the Utah Republican explained, eliciting laughs from the committee. “Then he said, ‘listen, I understand that I am the President. You have a job to do. You do oversight. Don’t slow down. You go after everything you want to go after. You look at everything you want to look at.”

“If you sat there and heard what he said to me about pursuing oversight of the government and the function that we fulfill, you’d be pretty inspiring, and it was inspiring to me,” he continued. “For him to convey the message, ‘don’t slow down, do your job, there’s a lot to get after with the government,’ I think that’s a good message.”

