Chaffetz: Oversight Committee Will Play Supporting Role In Obama Probe

House Committee On Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz announced Monday that the House Committee on Intelligence will take the lead looking into President Donald Trump’s allegations that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the presidential campaign.

Chaffetz said he has not yet seen any evidence backing up Trump’s claims, but hasn’t ruled out the possibility the evidence exists.

“I learned a long time ago, I’m going to keep my eyes wide open,” he said during an appearance on the CBS program “This Morning.” “You never know when you turn a corner what you may or may not see. But thus far I have not seen anything directly that would support what the president has said.”

The president took to social media Saturday, comparing the alleged wiretap to Watergate. He then called on Congress Sunday to look into the matter.

Obama and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper continue to deny the charges, saying a FISA court order allowing for the phones to be tapped did not exist.

Chaffetz explained that while the Intelligence Committee will head up the efforts, his panel will “play a supporting role” in the investigation.

“Look, it’s a very serious allegation. The president has at his fingertips tens of billions of dollars in intelligence apparatus,” he said. “I’ve got to believe — I think he might have something there, but if not, we’re going to find out.”

(DAILY CALLER)

