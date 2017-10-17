True Pundit

Chaffetz: I Don’t See the Case for Keeping McConnell as Majority Leader (VIDEO)

Former GOP congressman Jason Chaffetz said on Fox News Monday that it was hard to see the case to keep Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) as Majority Leader in the wake of struggles to pass Republican agenda items.

“Does Mitch need to go?” Fox News host Doocy asked.

“Again, I don’t know what the case is to keep him,” Chaffetz said. “With all due respect, he’s a very nice gentleman. He’s very accomplished. But you’ve got to actually produce things, and they haven’t been able to do that. – READ MORE

