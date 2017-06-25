True Pundit

Celebrities Urge People To Call Congress Over Planned Parenthood Funding (VIDEO)

Liberal celebrities have joined together once again to record a video encouraging fans to call their U.S. Senators and demand funding for Planned Parenthood.

Jon Hamm, Jennifer Lawrence, Gloria Steinem, and more than a dozen other celebrities instruct people to contact the Senate to protect “cancer screenings” for women, among other issues.

Abortion is never directly mentioned, though Steinem came closest, saying, “The right to decide our own bodily future is the most basic of all human rights.”

