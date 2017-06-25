Celebrities Urge People To Call Congress Over Planned Parenthood Funding [VIDEO]

Liberal celebrities have joined together once again to record a video encouraging fans to call their U.S. Senators and demand funding for Planned Parenthood.

Jon Hamm, Jennifer Lawrence, Gloria Steinem, and more than a dozen other celebrities instruct people to contact the Senate to protect “cancer screenings” for women, among other issues.

Abortion is never directly mentioned, though Steinem came closest, saying, “The right to decide our own bodily future is the most basic of all human rights.”

WATCH:

Calling your representative to support @PPFA is easy — watch these celebs show you how pic.twitter.com/dZKY3sxhvT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 23, 2017

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]