Celebrities Have No Business Hating Their Conservative Fans

“If you like Trump, then go away,” said late-night host Seth Meyers to his audience during a recent installment of his show.

There was more in that vein from Eminem. “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of [Trump], I’m drawing a line in the sand. You’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this. F*** you,” the rapper said in a recent freestyle track that aired during the 2017 BET Awards.

And there was this from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to CBS, during an interview: “I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway,” he said, referencing conservative fans lost because of his recent political rants.

At a time that the country is so culturally and politically divided, it’s highly curious that some artists are working so hard to invent echo chambers for themselves. – READ MORE