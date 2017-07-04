Celebrate America’s Independence With Its Finest Travel Destinations (PHOTOS)

Celebrate the United States of America’s 241 years of independence from United Kingdom with photographs of some of the nation’s finest national parks, natural beauty, and cityscapes.

Americans don’t even need a passport to see a dramatic change in environment and culture. In what other country can you find humbling glaciers, red rock canyons, golden beaches, and everything in between? I bet the Brits wish they didn’t lose the colonies.

National Geographic rates the Grand Canyon in Arizona as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. There are currently over 400 national parks in the United States while there’s only 15 national parks in the United Kingdom spread across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The United States has developed beautiful and diverse cities since the colonial days. From New York City to Seattle, cities across America have become major international tourist destinations.

Enjoy the finest views the United States has to offer this Independence Day. It’s hard to believe they’re all in the same country!

This incredible view of the Grand Canyon is from the south rim near Tusayan, Arizona (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

A herd of buffalo run through Custer State Park in South Dakota (REUTERS/Ron Fry)

You can capture this shot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park from Tunnel View (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

Located in Portland, Maine, the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse’s construction was completed in 1897 (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

This gorgeous ice structure is located along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin (REUTERS/Eric Miller)

Death Valley National Park’s Badwater has the lowest elevation in the Western Hemisphere (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The white sandy beaches of Florida’s Pensacola Beach look more like a postcard picture than real life (REUTERS/Matthew Bigg)

Fun fact: the Statue of Liberty has a 35 foot waist line (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Did you know the Seattle Space Needle was built in 400 days in the early 1960s for the World’s Fair? (REUTERS/Jason Redmond)

The beautiful Joshua Tree National Park is located in southeastern California (REUTERS/ Sam Mircovich)

Mount Rushmore, located in the Black Hills, South Dakota, features U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln (Courtesy NPS/Handout via REUTERS)

This view of the Izembek Lagoon with Mount Dutton in the background in Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska is incredible (REUTERS/Kristine Sowl/USFWS/Handout via Reuters)

The view from Lanikai beach on Hawaii’s Oahu island is breathtaking (REUTERS/Lucy Pemoni)

The aurora borealis (the northern lights) seen from Alaska’s Chugach mountain range (REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao)

Fun fact: the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is the tallest arch in the world (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY via REUTERS)

The picturesque Monument Valley Tribal Park is located on the Utah-Arizona border (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

The USS Constitution sailing through Boston Harbor, the site of the 1773 Boston Tea Party (REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi)

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California was under construction for four years before its opening in 1937 (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

The Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge on the Oregon-California border is one of many examples of the west coast’s breathtaking beauty (REUTERS/US Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout)

Boaters celebrate the fourth of July on the Potomac River with a view of the Lincoln and Washington Monuments (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

The Cloud Gate Sculpture, otherwise known as the “bean” is a major attraction in Chicago (REUTERS/Jim Young)

The rich red rock of Antelope Canyon can be found near Page, Arizona (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Aster Lake in Sequoia National Park in California is breathtaking during all seasons of the year (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is the largest hot spring in the United States and third largest in the world (REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

The misty Sierra Nevada mountains located between California and Nevada are one of America’s most celebrated mountain ranges (REUTERS/Larry Downing)

Visitors near and far have come to the iconic “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” sign for a snapshot. (REUTERS/Richard Brian)

