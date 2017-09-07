Cecile Richards Of Planned Parenthood: ‘Every Person Has The Right To Live’

Well, well, well. Look who thinks people do have the right to life… if there’s a buck for her in it.

Hank Berrien, Daily Wire (emphasis mine):

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards is distraught that President Trump has temporarily ended DACA, moaning that she is “heartbroken.” She added, “Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation… We believe in every person’s right to control their own destiny and their own body.”

That is, assuming a person’s destiny and body haven’t already been torn to pieces by Planned Parenthood. If their extremities haven’t been separated by an abortionist. If they haven’t been killed and sold off for parts.

It’s all in the timing, isn’t it?

Richards isn’t upset about this because she cares about these people’s lives. She’s upset because this threatens her business. Planned Parenthood targets the minority neighborhoods that will be most directly affected by reversing Obama’s DACA fiat. Cecile Richards’ phony-baloney job is at stake.

I believe you have the right to live, whether or not it benefits a rich white lady. I also believe that living in one country and not another is a privilege, not a right. And I believe that a country’s laws should apply to everybody in that country equally, no matter how much it hurts my feelings.

If you’re reading this, I’m glad your brains haven’t been sucked out of your skull and your body dismembered so people like Cecile Richards can make some money. And if you’re reading this in another country, I’m sure you’ve got a lot of great people living there. Best of luck to you all. I wish you no ill will, and if I ever decide to move to your country, I promise I’ll obey your laws.

Guess that’s pretty heartless of me!

