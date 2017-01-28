CBS: Will ‘Hawkish’ Trump Make Nuclear ‘Doomsday’ More Likely?

CBS This Morning on Thursday hyped the updating of the metaphorical Doomsday Clock, wondering if Donald Trump will make the threat of annihilation more likely. Talking to a representative of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, correspondent Kris Van Cleave lectured, “With the Doomsday Clock starting the day at three minutes to midnight, it’s President Trump’s finger on the button.”

He added, “Prior to taking office, [Trump] called for the U.S. to strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.” Foreboding doom, the journalist wondered, “Does the election of a new president who might be more hawkish, is that grounds for moving the clock?” – READ MORE