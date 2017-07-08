CBS Host Defends Trump’s Use Of Twitter: Tweets Can Be Powerful [VIDEO]

“CBS This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose sat down with Fortune magazine for an interview Friday, where he defended President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter saying, “Tweets can be a very powerful way to communicate.”

“All presidents have chosen their means of communicating,” said Rose. “With FDR it was radio and a fireside chat. With JFK it was television. With Bill clinton and Barack Obama it was television, but Barack Obama began to appreciate what’s happening online and use the online platform better than anyone had used it before.”

Trump has been heavily criticized in the media for his frequent tweets on topics unrelated to the day-to-day affairs of the White House. His tweets about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and her supposed “face lift” set off a media firestorm and triggered a discussion about whether or not Trump was fit to hold office.

Rose was also critical of Trump labeling the press as “an enemy” of the American people, yet he defended Trump’s usage of twitter saying it’s just another way to communicate with the electorate.

WATCH:

Rose said the recent escalation between Trump and the media was hurting both sides that he does not consider himself an “enemy” of the president.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].