True Pundit

Carly Fiorina will not seek U.S. Senate seat in Virginia

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina announced Friday she will not run for U.S. Senate in Virginia next year.

“I’ve decided that I can be of more valuable outside the system than a single voice among 100 inside the system,” Ms. Fiorina said on “The John Fredericks Show.” “So I’m going to continue the work I’ve been doing for many years enlisting up leaders and problems solvers all across the country and have made the decision to seek the U.S. Senate seat here in the Commonwealth.”

