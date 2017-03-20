Canada Not Tracking Number Of Illegals Crossing Border

FOLLOW US!



Canadian officials responsible for tracking the number of illegal refugees coming across the border from the United States are not doing so. Not only are they unaware of how many illegals are sneaking across the border undetected, they cannot tell how many are being processed.

According to a CBC report, the agencies responsible for documenting refugees — the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) — are filing information that doesn’t specifically tabulate the number of illegals filing asylum claims.

Those seeking asylum might interact with a variety of different agencies from the federal, provincial and municipal branches of government as well as non-government organizations. They would likely be asked a variety of questions regarding where they came from and why they are in Canada — but there is no central office possessing an overall responsibility for counting the numbers.

This may explain why Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale refuses to say how many illegal refugees have arrived in Canada since January and exactly where they are.

While Goodale has flatly admitted that illegals are “moving to other locations” what he hasn’t said is that they are probably moving without being identified as illegal. Many are now converging on Toronto, a rare Canadian “sanctuary city” that provides municipal services to illegals and won’t ask any questions about their immigration status.

For January and February, both the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada were accepting asylum claims, but neither government agency differentiates between those who enter Canada legally and those who do not.

To further complicate matters, Jean-Pierre Fortin, president of the Canadian Customs and Immigration Union, said the numbers of illegals that his members are documenting are not consistent with those the immigration officials are releasing.

“The frontline officers are actually the ones giving me the numbers and they’re slightly different. They’re higher right now,” he said.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].