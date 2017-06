Canada: Dual citizens will no longer lose citizenship if convicted of terrorism

This is certain to enrich the lives of Canadians in numerous ways.

“Dual Canadian citizens will no longer lose citizenship if convicted of terrorism under new bill,” Canadian Press, June 15, 2017:

OTTAWA—A Liberal bill that would make it easier for people to become Canadian citizens has passed the Senate, after over a year of back-and-forth in Parliament.

