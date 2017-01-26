Can Social Media Stay Free Forever?

Since social media first emerged, it’s been, for the most part, completely free to use. New users can create accounts for free and engage however they’d like with no charge, and even businesses and organizations can get in on the action. Nobody in 2004 would have guessed that “The Facebook” would have exploded to have more than a billion users worldwide.

Now that it does, it seems crazy to think that all user accounts—including business and organization accounts—are completely free to hold and manage as you see fit. – READ MORE