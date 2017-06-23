Campus Closes And Prof Flees State After He Posts ‘# Let Them F******Die’ About White People

A college campus closed Wednesday and a professor reports having fled the state after calling white people “inhuman assholes” and saying “#LetThemFuckingDie.”

Professor Johnny Eric Williams of Trinity College in Connecticut says he has fled the state, claiming to have received death threats after he posted inflammatory, anti-white remarks on Facebook, according to Hartford Courant. The college closed Wednesday, but reopened Thursday.

“It is past time for the racially oppressed to do what people who believe themselves to be ‘white’ will not do,” said Williams on Facebook Sunday, according to Campus Reform, “put end to the vectors of their destructive mythology of whiteness and their white supremacy system #LetThemFuckingDie.”

“I’m fed the fuck up with self identified ‘white’s’ [sic] daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslim, and sexual [sic] and racially oppressed people,” he said in a subsequent post. “The time is now to confront these inhuman assholes and end this now.”

The hashtag used by the professor in his first post appeared to be connected to a Medium.com article entitled “Let Them Fucking Die” that he shared on Facebook two days before. The article — which describes how Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, a lesbian black woman, helped take down the man who shot Steve Scalise — suggests that alleged “victims of bigotry” should not intervene when the lives of their alleged “oppressors’” lives are at risk.

Williams said he fled Connecticut after his posts went viral and he allegedly received threats.

“It was overwhelming for my family,” said the professor. “I have to look out for family. I’ve got young kids.”

“The Dean of the Faculty will review this matter and advise me on whether college procedures or policies were broken. I told Professor Williams that in my opinion his use of the hashtag was reprehensible and, at the very least, in poor judgment,” said Joanne Berger-Sweeney, president of Trinity College, in an email sent Wednesday to the Trinity Community and obtained by Hartford Courant. “No matter its intent, it goes against our fundamental values as an institution, and I believe its effect is to close minds rather than open them.”

“This is about free speech as well as academic freedom,” said Williams to Hartford Courant. “From my perspective, I’m considering whether I should file a defamation against [Campus Reform].”

Williams is a sociology professor at Trinity College and teaches the topics of race and racism.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the school for comment, but received none in time for publication.

