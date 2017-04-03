California’s Chief Justice: Enforcing Immigration Laws Goes Against The Rule Of Law (VIDEO)

Since when is moving to another country against the law? And since when do we enforce the laws we have on the books? I thought I knew, but I’m not a judge like this lady is, so I guess I was wrong.

Derek Hawkins, WaPo:

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, California’s chief justice, is fast emerging as one of the Trump administration’s most vocal critics in the judiciary…

Cantil-Sakauye used her annual State of the Judiciary address to argue that the rule of law was being “challenged” amid the administration’s immigration crackdown.

Without mentioning Trump by name, she told the state’s lawmakers that “the rule of law means that we as a people are governed by laws and rules, and not by a monarch.”

Got that? If you move to another country illegally, and that country tries to make you leave, that’s a challenge to the rule of law.

You see, “rule of law” means we can only enforce the laws that Tani Cantil-Sakauye wants to enforce, in the exact manner she wants to enforce them. She’s the one who decides, because she’s not a monarch.

And the last place our laws should be enforced is anywhere near a courthouse. Come on, people. This is America!

Stop challenging the rule of law by enforcing the law. Tani Cantil-Sakauye has spoken.

(DAILY CALLER)

