California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk Is Racist Symbol

A student at the California State University – Long Beach recently penned an op-ed opining on the racist undertones of drinking milk.

In a Daily 49er article published March 13, entitled, “Milk new symbol of hate?,” staff writer Samantha Diaz writes that many Americans “have been so accustomed to hearing the benefits of milk that you probably didn’t even realize the subtle racism hidden in our health facts.”

Diaz says, “It may not surprise you that the United States was founded on racism. That every institution we uphold has racist roots that are sometimes difficult to catch and even harder to fight against. This phenomenon affects our voter ID laws, state testing and, yes, even our federal dietary guidelines.”

She adds, “The federal endorsement of milk in American diets contributes to the problem by uncritically pushing people to drink milk, despite the potential detriment it has on non-white people’s health.”

Diaz writes that drinking milk at the level of the federal dietary guidelines may actually hurt the health of African-Americans, who do not necessarily need as much calcium as whites do.

The writer also brings up internet trolls who showed up to Shia LaBeouf’s “He Will Not Divide Us” livestream to drink milk on camera.

“In an effort to prove their masculinity, a dozen middle-aged white men showed up shirtless, shouting about how they need to ‘secure the future of our diet and the future for milk drinking.’”

Finally, the article ends by proclaiming, “Until we recognize the racist roots in our own systems of government and fight to remove them, we are all in part responsible for the white, creamy form of racism currently taking hold in our country.”

The Daily 49er isn’t the only publication to cover the pressing issue of racism in milk consumption. Mic.com published an article last month titled, “Milk is the new, creamy symbol of white racial purity in Donald Trump’s America.”

(DAILY CALLER)

