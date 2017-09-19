California Governor Compares Trump Supporters to Cave Dwellers

FOLLOW US!



California Gov. Jerry Brown (D.) compared President Donald Trump supporters to ignorant cave dwellers at a climate change event Monday in New York City.

“They’re both kind of very similar. You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves,” Brown said in remarks reported by Politico.

The California governor, speaking at an event during Climate Week NYC, said the election of Trump has made it easier to promote climate-related policies. Trump is a “real adversary that is not believable, is not credible,” according to Brown. – READ MORE