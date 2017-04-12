It is common knowledge that the state of California is a decidedly unfriendly jurisdiction for the Second Amendment-protected right to keep and bear arms, and will attempt to grab any guns away from the citizenry that they can get their infringing hands upon.

Unfortunately for the California Department of Justice, a major and highly publicized seizure of about 500 firearms and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition from a law-abiding collector in 2015 has resulted in the government being forced to return all of the seized property following a lawsuit, according to The Fresno Bee.