California adds ‘non-binary’ gender option on state licenses

Californians who don’t identify as male or female will soon be able to identify as a third gender on state documents.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill titled the “Gender Recognition Act” Sunday night allowing state residents to identify as “non-binary” on driver’s licenses and birth certificates, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The measure will also make it easier for people to change genders on official documents.

Brown additionally signed a separate measure that allows people in prison to ask a court for a name or gender change. – READ MORE