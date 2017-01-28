Politics
‘Calexit’ paves way for Republican lock could finish off Dems as national party
On Thursday, the California Secretary of State announced that proponents of a constitutional amendment seeking the state’s secession from the United States can begin collecting signatures to put the proposal on the 2018 ballot.
Recent polling shows the move – spawned from residents disgruntled about Republican Donald Trump’s historic victory in the 2016 presidential election – is backed by roughly a third of Californians, the Sacramento Bee reports. – READ MORE