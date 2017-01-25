Calexit: One Third of Californians Want State to Secede

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that 32% of Californians back “Calexit” — the movement to secede from the Union and form an independent country.

The Business Insider notes: The 32 percent support rate is sharply higher than the last time the poll asked Californians about secession, in 2014, when one-in-five or 20 percent favored it around the time Scotland held its independence referendum and voted to remain in the United Kingdom.