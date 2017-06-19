Caitlyn Jenner Jokes After Alexandria Shooting: ‘Liberals Can’t Even Shoot Straight’ (VIDEO)

Caitlyn Jenner joked that “liberals can’t even shoot straight” after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four other people were shot during a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” Jenner said when asked at the College Republican’s National Convention gala about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, People magazine reported Sunday.

“There’s no justification for it, ” the Olympic gold medalist added. “There are crazy people in the world, we know that. It happened then. It will happen again, unfortunately.”

“As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame,” she continued. “You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Jenner also praised Capital Police Officer Crystal Griner, who’s credited with stepping into the line of fire to help stop the shooter. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump brought flowers to Griner and her wife at the hospital last week where she was recovering after being shot in the ankle.

“She did her job,” Jenner explained. “She wasn’t thinking about LGBT issues, she wasn’t thinking about any of those types of things. She did her job and she did it well.”

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said of Griner and Officer David Bailey.

“The courageous actions of Officer Crystal Griner, and that of Officer David Bailey, saved lives and prevented an even greater tragedy,” Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Wednesday.

The courageous actions of Officer Crystal Griner, and that of Officer David Bailey, saved lives and prevented an even greater tragedy. pic.twitter.com/7RiSQTDL4E — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 15, 2017

