CAIR: We Will Not Allow Trump to Change the ‘Tradition of America’

Monday at a press conference announcing a lawsuit filed by the Committee on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) against President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States, organization executive director Nihad Awad they would “not allow Donald Trump to change the tradition of American and the future of this country.”

Awad said, “Donald trump is hurting who we are as Americans. And therefore the way we see this lawsuit is it is really the law versus Donald Trump. It is American traditional values of openness, human dignity and respect versus Donald Trump.” – READ MORE