CAIR Executive Director: Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Wrong Because SLAVERY (Video)

The Council For American-Islamic Relations executive director Nihad Awad attempted to criticize President Trump’s proposed immigration ban by reminding attendees at a Monday press conference that America was “built on the shoulders of African-Americans who were brought here against their will.”

WATCH:

“The Muslim community is a little bit anxious about the recent developments,” regarding Trump’s plan for banning travel from seven, Muslim-majority countries, Awad stated. “Not only since Donald Trump became the president, but since Donald Trump announced his candidacy our community has been very concerned.”

Awad claimed that “millions of people who love America… are concerned and worried about what this president is doing” before segueing into a bizarre statement on America’s founders.

“We know that this country was founded by immigrants,” he continued. “The founding fathers fled religious persecution from Europe and other countries.”

“So, this country was built on the shoulders of African-Americans who were brought here against their will,” he added in relation to nothing in particular. “But also so many immigrants who sought freedom of expression and freedom of religion, which is in the first amendment of our constitution.”

(DAILY CALLER)

