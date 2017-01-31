BuzzFeed’s Thought Policing Of Corporations Just Another Attack On American Thought Freedom

As the protests surrounding President Trump’s immigration/refugee executive order grew over the weekend, Uber came under fire for the great crime of having turned off their surge pricing to JFK Airport in New York in order to help travelers get home.

What was so terrible about that? The New York Taxi Workers Association had participated in a “one hour work stoppage” to join the protest. So Uber was supposedly undermining that protest – even though Uber turned off their surge pricing to avoid making a profit, only initiated that policy half an hour after the stoppage ended, and Uber’s executives oppose the Trump executive order. – READ MORE