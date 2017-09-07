True Pundit

Buzzfeed’s Ben Smith Compares Deporting Immigrants to Shooting Them

Posted on by
Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of the liberal Buzzfeed website, is apparently of two minds when it comes to journalists reporting the news and being involved in actively generating their own headlines.

In an article posted on Monday, Smith stated that President Donald Trump “has adopted pretty much the worst possible strategy for someone trying to wield the power of the most powerful job in the world: He’s shooting the hostages.”

That’s an odd remark coming from someone who claimed in early May that “people don’t get into the business of reporting, I never did, because we are political activists.”

