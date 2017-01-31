Business Politics
BuzzFeed Hires Former Hillary Clinton Campaign Spokesman
BuzzFeed, a popular internet news and culture blog, has hired a former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman to do communications for its news division.
The decision to hire Matt Mittenthal, who served as press secretary to activist New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman prior to joining the Clinton campaign, is certain to enrage BuzzFeed critics who have long accused the food blog of being a Democratic propaganda outlet. – READ MORE