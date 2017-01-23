Politics
BuzzFeed editor: Public deserved to see Trump dossier
Ben Smith, the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed, says the public deserved to see the controversial dossier on President Trump published by the news organization earlier this month.
Smith in a New York Times op-ed published Monday cited two reasons for BuzzFeed’s decision. He wrote that the dossier was distributed among top government officials and pointed to CNN’s report that Trump and former President Obama were both briefed on its contents. – READ MORE