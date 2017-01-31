BuzzFeed Editor: ‘If You’re a White American Citizen, Think What You Say Before You Say It’

A senior editor at BuzzFeed has come under fire for inviting people to submit personal essays that “help make sense of the world right now,” but also urging white Americans to “think extra hard before you hit send” and “think about what you have to say before you say it.”

The request came from Rachel Sanders, who runs BuzzFeed’s READER section. According to the site, “READER is BuzzFeed News’s home for cultural criticism, personal essays, fiction, and poetry, as well as BuzzFeed’s Emerging Writer Fellowship.” – READ MORE