Politics
Buzzfeed: Covering Trump may require publishing ‘unverified information’
Ben Smith, editor in chief of the website Buzzfeed, called Monday for news organizations to adopt “new rules” in order to properly cover the Trump administration, and said that may even require sometimes publishing “unverified information.”
In an op-ed published Monday, Smith said President Trump and his team frequently push falsehoods and aren’t sufficiently transparent, and said a new type of journalism is needed to foster “trust” with the public. – READ MORE