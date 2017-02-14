True Pundit

Entertainment

BUSTED: Open Borders Hero Jorge Ramos Lives in Exclusive $6 Million Island Home Surrounded by Water, Fences, Huge Wall

Posted on by
By day, Jorge Ramos is Univision’s hard-charging illegal immigration advocate who detests the idea of President Donald Trump’s border wall while he poses as a news reporter. By night, Ramos retires to his exclusive Island home in Miami where he is surrounded by multiple bodies of water, wrought-iron fences and a 20-foot wall of concrete and shrubbery that guard his $6 million mansion.

The massive hedge wall in front of the Ramos estate almost eclipses the entire frontage of the structure.

The man who champions the impoverished immigrant and open borders lives in wealth-ridden seclusion, just steps from an exclusive Miami yacht club which he can boat to from his back yard dock which abuts his swimming pool. And just to rub it in to Mexicans who sit on top of moving trains cars to trek to the United States, Ramos’ mansion is on a cul-de-sac on the exclusive island.

As we suspected, Ramos is another celebrity who lives by the credo: Do as I say, not as I do.

By the way, Ramos is worth somewhere between $25 million and $275 million USD, depending on which ex wife you ask.

That’s a lot of pesos.

Behold utter poverty:

  • huntress

    Yep, another lefty loon hypocrit. Why isn’t this splashed all over msm. Oh wait never mind.

  • yzwisey

    All these people on telemundo, univision are Communists. Does it now surprise you that they are hypocrities as well?

  • Lakesman

    Nowadays, my whole world would turn inside out and upside down I met a lefty who wasn’t a hypocrite!

  • Tony Tumbaga

    He has all his viewers brainwashed With fear and lies.

  • nor see

    Would you expect anything less from an asshat that votes in two countries?

  • mudbirdy

    I have an idea. Make a “celebrity map” of all the open border lefty loonies homes in each area and hand them out at illegal crossing points, holding areas, hangouts etc and let them know they are welcome to live at their house as long as they want. They will house, feed, cloth them and pay all their medical. After all that’s what they are doing to us!