BUSTED: John McCain’s Phony Anti-Human Trafficking Foundation a Shady Front For Siphoning Donations

Add running a shady charitable foundation to Sen. John McCain’s highly questionable resume.

A review of the McCain Institute’s filings with the IRS reveals that they are not, in fact, spending any of their endowment on combatting human trafficking, or apparently on any other expenses. In 2012, the McCain Institute received $8,685,619 in donations, gifts and grants. Yet their expenses were a mere $500,000. In 2013 they again, only contributed $500,000 of their endowment.

All of the donations made by the McCain Institute in 2012, 2013 and 2014 went to the Arizona State University Foundation, a group which appears to have nothing to do with human trafficking.

Multiple members of McCain’s various campaign staff have been arrested in the past on criminal charges. In 2009, the former manager of McCain’s Pueblo, Colorado presidential campaign office was arrested on child molestation charges after it was alleged that he had abused a number of young boys; at least one molestation occurred during the time that he was working for McCain. In April 2016, a former fundraiser for John McCain was arrested on multiple felony drug charges, including child endangerment after police found an active meth lab and meth, LSD and cocaine in her house. She had been listed as a contact in fundraising documents for Senator McCain. —READ MORE from Disobedient Media