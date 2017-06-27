Busted: CNN Openly Admits on Hidden VIDEO Russia Trump Narrative Fake News Plot For Ratings, Profit

Just when mainstream media battle-ax Wolf Blitzer thought he had President Donald Trump right where he wanted him: Enter James O’Keefe and his damn hidden cameras.

O’Keefe’s intrepid Project Veritas group has released the fruits of its latest undercover video Op of CNN. And during this round, O’Keefe was able to capture CNN Producer John Bonifield openly admitting that there is little or no proof to CNN’s narrative linking President Trump to Russia collusion and crimes.

He does, however, confirm the driving factor behind the Russian programming is simply ratings and money for CNN.

“Trump is good for business right now,” he admits.

Watch it all unfold here: