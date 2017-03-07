Brzezinski: ‘We Are At A Low Point In American History’ (VIDEO)

Mika Brzezinski angrily denounced President Trump’s latest claims of election tampering on MSNBC Monday morning.

“There is a lot of reporting I have behind the scenes that Reince Priebus is flailing, to say the least, at his job,” the “Morning Joe” host stated. “I’m hearing that from, uhh, Bob Acosta, Robert Costa who is coming on later to talk about all of the different sources he has on a story that is similar.”

“I also don’t understand why the former head of Breitbart appears to be handing the president some fake news and the president is just rifting on it wildly with no sense that he is President of the United States.”

Brzezinski added that Trump has “no respect for the office.”

“Calling a former president of the United States such unbelievable names,” she continued. “We are at a low point in American history, and I don’t know how anybody can defend this president, even if it’s their job.”

“You’ve got to have a job after this. you’ve got to look in the mirror after this. Sarah Huckabee or whoever is going speaking out next. You have to look in the mirror and think about this country after this is over. You need to think of the end game here, because there is one at the rate we are going.”

