Brussels Train Station Evacuated After Police ‘Neutralized’ Man In Suicide Vest

The central train station in Brussels was evacuated Tuesday after a man in a suicide vest was “neutralized” by police following a minor explosion, Belgian media reports.

Police shot one person inside the train station after the suspect set off an explosive device, La Dernière Heure reports. The city’s main square, the Grand Place, was subsequently evacuated “in a few seconds” as people fled in panic.

Witnesses say the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” before the explosion, according to the Het Laatste Nieuws tabloid.

“There was an accident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person,” a police spokesman told Reuters. “That person was neutralized by the soldiers that were on the scene. At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control.”

Both incoming and outbound trains were briefly suspended at the station.

Bombings at the Zaventem airport and a downtown subway station in Brussels killed a combined 32 people and wounded hundreds March 23, 2016.

