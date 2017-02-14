Brussels Airport Stopped 30 Terror Suspects In One Month

FOLLOW US!



Police officers at Brussels International Airport detained 30 terror suspects in one month after stepping up its presence following the terror attack last March.

More than 100 specially trained officers have been deployed at the airport since 16 people were killed by suicide bombers on March 22 in an Islamic State-inspired attack.

New figures released by newspaper De Standaard reveals 30 people were detained on suspicion of “links with terrorism or offenses linked to the security of the state” between mid-November and mid-December.

A railway police unit has also been set up at the main train stations around the city after it was revealed the terrorist who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin Dec. 19 traveled through Brussels. Brussels’ Interior Minister Jan Jambon said it was too early to judge how effective the measures have been.

Airport police flagged individuals to authorities on several occasions before the attack. At least 50 ISIS supporters were employed at the airport at the time as baggage handlers, cleaners and catering staff, according to the officers, which give them access to planes.

A recent report claims the airport attack was aimed at Jews and American passengers.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].