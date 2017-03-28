A supervising prosecutor from the Brooklyn district attorney’s office forged judges’ signatures in order to obtain illegal wiretaps and then used those wiretaps to illegally monitor cell phone calls and text messages, federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment Monday.

Tara Lenich, 41, who was an assistant district attorney with the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, allegedly created those fake judicial orders for more than a year — from June 2015 to November 2016 — in order to get the wiretaps. – READ MORE