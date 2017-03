BROKEN RECORD: Pelosi doubles down on Sessions to resign -“He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve” (VIDEO)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi doubles down on Sessions to resign: “He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust.” pic.twitter.com/s5u8YSsnNx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 2, 2017

Nancy Pelosi says Sessions should be investigated—calls again for an “independent, bipartisan” investigation into Trump-Russia alleged ties. pic.twitter.com/ntwDNimmN8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 2, 2017