Brokaw: Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Has ‘Very Distinguished’ Background (VIDEO)
Brokaw said there will be major pushback from Democrats for Gorsuch’s nomination hearing and that it will be one of the “testing places” for them.
"The fact is that this man has a very distinguished background in the judicial world," Brokaw said. "I have friends in the federal judiciary who don't agree with his philosophy, but say there is not a better judge in the federal circuit right now than him."