David Brock-Linked Group Aiding D.C./Maryland Suit Against Trump

Members of a group linked to liberal operative and Hillary Clinton loyalist David Brock are involved in a new lawsuit filed by the Democratic attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland against President Trump over his private businesses.

The lawsuit filed by D.C. and Maryland mimics that of a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a liberal legal advocacy group once led by Media Matters for America founder David Brock.

 

Members of a group led by David Brock are involved in a new lawsuit against President Trump over his private businesses.
  • GetABrainMorans

    Good!

  • Belle

    HE’S A CROOK!

  • lostinnm

    Brock is a POS, he looks like what I scrape off my shoes when I come out of the chicken coop.