Broadcast Networks Boast 99 Percent Pro-DACA Coverage

President Donald Trump’s move to end DACA was railed by the Big Three Networks, who gave 99 percent of their coverage to the pro-DACA position.

According to a study by the Media Research Center, ABC, CBS, and NBC had a hard time hiding their bias in favor of the Obama executive order and gave hardly any time to opponents of the DACA program.

Overall, the networks spent 17 minutes and 44 seconds slamming Trump for ending the program for young adult “dreamers” while they gave just 11 seconds to those who supported the president’s decision.

“CBS Evening News” had the most biased coverage, spending over nine minutes on the pro-DACA position. Anchor Anthony Mason referred to the end of DACA as “shattered dreams” and “a dream lost for thousands of undocumented immigrants.”

The lone dissenting opinions were shared by ABC’s Mary Bruce, who could muster only, “many conservatives disagree,” and NBC’s Kristen Welker, who explained, “Tonight the President is taking heat from the left and right. Immigration advocates say his move to end DACA is cold hearted but his base is accusing Mr. Trump of punting on a core campaign promise.”

