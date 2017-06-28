True Pundit

Britt McHenry Strongly Implies She Was Let Go From ESPN For Being Conservative

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry seemed to suggest she was let go from ESPN due to her conservative views.

“I mean I’ve been openly Conservative… look how that ended up…,” McHenry tweeted in response to tweet from sports pundit Clay Travis, who tweeted out an article about ESPN claiming they weren’t a liberal network due to the fact Hank Williams Jr. sings the opening to Monday Night Football.

The tweet has since been deleted, but can be seen here. She also fired off a few more tweets that remain, which appear to indicate she’s perhaps considering joining a website that would be more open to her views.

There’s no doubt that McHenry has some conservative views. She tweeted her overwhelming support for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch when he was nominated, and has discussed the importance of standing during the national anthem. She has also subtly gone after Hillary Clinton.

However, there’s something that just doesn’t add up here. Why did ESPN let her go after her conservative views had been known for a long time? Why would they let her go for being conservative at the same time the network was getting hammered for being too liberal? It just doesn’t make sense.

At the same time, ESPN does have a history of being accused of silencing conservatives. So, her claim isn’t totally baseless, which is better than most of the things she says. Props to me potentially sympathizing with her if it turns out to be true.

