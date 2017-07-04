British win Battle of Guilford Courthouse in North Carolina — but suffer significant, heavy losses

FOLLOW US!



GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA (MARCH 15, 1781) — When the smoke cleared March 15, 1781, around North Carolina’s Guilford Courthouse, vastly outnumbered British troops forced the Americans to retreat over the hills and into the forests — but suffered significant, heavy losses while the Continental Army remained far more intact.

The tide had been turning in favor of the American forces in the southern colonies since late 1780, marked by Gen. George Washington tapping Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene as commander of the Continental Army in the South.

READ MORE: