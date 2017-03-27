British Lawmaker: London Terrorist’s Religion Is ‘Utterly And Completely’ Irrelevant

British Lawmaker Lord Digby Jones does not believe the religion of the London attacker is pertinent, The Washington Post reports.

Jones comments come in the wake of a tweet by Donald Trump Jr. criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan for once telling citizens that terrorist attacks are “part and parcel” part of living in a big city. Some British lawmakers drew offense from the tweet, saying Trump was attacking the mayor in the midst of a terrorist situation.

“You’re safer in London than you’ve ever been,” Jones declared. He continued, “If this turns out to be an act of Islamic terrorism, I think the fact that the man is a Muslim is utterly and completely irrelevant.” Other critics said Khan’s quote was mischaracterized because he also emphasized that living in a big city also “means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but also it means exchanging ideas and best practice.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the attacker, who killed four and injured 40 Wednesday, was a known Muslim extremist to British intelligence services. The Islamic State’s official propaganda arm, Amaq news agency, also claimed responsibility for the attack Thursday calling him a “soldier of the caliphate.”

British police arrested 8 others in connection to the attacks in a series of anti-terrorism late night raids across the country. May emphasized that the current attacker was “peripheral” and not currently “part of the intelligence picture.”

“The terrorist chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech,” May declared.

